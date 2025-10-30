Conquering Climate Anxiety

”It got to the point where I was like, If I don’t speak out, this is actually doing harm… I don’t want to live in a world where the climate movement wins.”

What happens when activists and journalists who want to “save the climate” get so hardened in their mindset that they end up promoting policies and industries that destroy natural ecosystems?

Those are the kinds of questions I explore with

in this conversation. In our interview, we examine the ugly underside of the climate movement, where conformity pressures and confirmation bias drive climate devotees to spread alarmist, anxiety-inducing narratives about the environment. We consider the thought-stopping tactics and other groupthink pressures that cause people to self-censor and reinforce misleading information. We also explore the ideological, psychological, and spiritual motivations embedded in many left-wing belief systems, incentivizing people to selectively ignore crucial truths about human nature, undermining their ability to effectively address them. And most importantly, we examine how courage and factual information can help us break free from groupthink, as well as the anxiety and helplessness that often accompanies it.

We had a blast recording this conversation, and I hope you enjoy watching/listening to it!

Recommended reads & resources mentioned in this video:

Note: Purchases made through the Bookshop.org links above help support Leaving Groupthink, Inc. at no extra cost to you!

Also, if you want to stay a step ahead of news outlets pushing an agenda, Ground News has you covered. They gather news from around the world in one place, and let you see each news source’s political bias, reliability, and ownership. Your subscription not only supports alternative media outposts like my channel, it also boosts Ground News’ efforts to make the traditional media landscape more transparent. Use my link for 40% off their all-access Vantage plan!