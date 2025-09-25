Five ways activists make themselves miserable

Fair warning to anyone watching near kids: about halfway through this video, I very briefly include a few partially- to mostly-blurred images of public indecency occurring in the name of LGBTQ+ “activism.” We as adults need to confront the moral decay happening under the guise of “social justice,” but giving you a heads up so you can spare the children!

When we’re not careful, people of all kinds can lapse into groupthink, cognitive distortions, and logical fallacies. But what happens when poor mental habits become entrenched within the culture of an ideological movement, a culture enforced by threats of social isolation, job loss, or even violence?

I’ve been mulling on that question for a while now, particularly over the past few months as I researched and wrote my piece on the left-right mental health gap for the Boston Globe. I have been thinking primarily about the millions of people whose anxiety and depression is triggered or worsened by ongoing exposure to emotionally manipulative political rhetoric. But given recent events, I’m also thinking about the growing number of people who have radicalized to the point of violence after spending years self-segregating among mentally ill ideologues.

This Substack (and related YouTube channel) doesn’t just exist to critique the ideas and rhetoric of the industry I’ve nicknamed Groupthink, Inc. It also exists to help folks reclaim our minds from its toxic effects. In that spirit, I’m sharing this video, which I hope offers practical ways to identify and break some of the bad cognitive and social habits that keep people imprisoned in political groupthink.

I’m sharing this in the hopes that it reaches the current wave of folks in the process of leaving the left, as well as people like my former self: lefty partisans who make themselves (and others!) miserable by believing false ideas, and refusing to listen to people or information that could challenge those ideas.

But I recognize that many of the people who most need to hear stuff like this are also the least willing to listen to people who’ve broken ranks with their political tribe. So I’m also sharing it as a resource for those of you who live and work with people who are still stuck in this mindset.

I hope it helps you understand them a little better, and equips you to identify some of the mental traps they’re falling into so you can ask questions and share info that can help them break free. And I hope it helps you stay in a healthy frame of mind when your own “side” tempts you to follow them into similar traps. Here’s praying this toxic mindset is eliminated from our social and political lives very, very soon!