Rethinking economics (and everything else)

“I don’t want my safety net to be government-funded, because then I’m a slave to the government. I’m not free.”

I’m excited to share another conversation I had, this one with Amanda Claypool. She’s a writer with a really interesting life story and career path that has led her from almost becoming a spy, to exploring a variety of issues related to politics, culture, the economy, and the future of work in her commentary. I really appreciated getting to chat with her because we dug into a variety of issues that are often taboo among Groupthinkers, like the trade-offs and downsides of feminism, how to rebuild a culture of generosity that doesn’t revolve around the government, and even the ways we’re questioning our own approaches to making a living. We might lean a little doomerish on AI, but we’re confident in the power of humility and curiosity to change our minds and our lives. There’s quite a lot of food for thought in this one; hope you enjoy!

Recommended reads and resources mentioned in this video:

Note: Purchases made through the Bookshop.org links above support Leaving Groupthink, Inc. at no extra cost to you.

Also, if you want to stay a step ahead of news outlets pushing an agenda, Ground News has you covered. They gather news from around the world in one place, and let you see each news source’s political bias, reliability, and ownership. Your subscription not only supports alternative media outposts like my channel, it also boosts Ground News’ efforts to make the traditional media landscape more transparent. Use my link for 40% off their all-access Vantage plan!

