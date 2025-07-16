I cringed all the way through former Obama speechwriter David Litt's recent New York Times op-ed ("Is It Time to Stop Snubbing Your Right-Wing Family?"). His sneering tone felt painfully familiar to me, as someone who has experienced both sides of this dysfunctional political dynamic. I've been the person who felt morally justified in shunning someone for ideological transgressions, and I've been shunned for going against my former in-group's ideological demands. I feel queasy and ashamed just thinking about loved ones I mistreated over ideas I now realize were completely misguided, and regret investing trust and irretrievable years of my life into now-lost relationships with similarly callous people.

That's why, when clients or trainees ask me what to do about people in their lives who are allegedly descending into conspiracy theories or political extremism, I tell them I think it’s a bad idea to cut off close relationships unless you are facing violence or other forms of abuse. (To be clear, I’m not talking about mere disagreement or perceived values misalignment. I'm talking about actual physical, sexual, financial, or emotional abuse, as it would have been defined before therapy culture decided anyone who doesn’t assist you in reordering the universe around your preferences is “toxic.”) In relationships where the only problem is some form of intellectual disagreement, it is wildly counterproductive to end things for that reason alone.

For starters, if the person in question really has started to slide into some kind of extremism, letting extremists become their only source of social connection all but guarantees they’ll be further radicalized. But far more often, the issue is simply that one person is judging the other person for belonging to a different political party, or disagreeing on how to address some social or economic issue. Ending relationships for those reasons just plays into the divide and conquer tactics malicious political operatives use to manipulate voters, and hostile foreign powers use to destabilize societies.

But perhaps most importantly, it’s a bad idea to cut people off over intellectual disagreements because sometimes, you’re the one who’s wrong.

Litt's argument that progressives should stop snubbing their right-wing friends and family because it’s only made them more extreme and thus “might just hurt the ostracizer more than the ostracizee” halfway gets and misses the point. That’s probably why his piece is getting dragged outside its NYT bubble and shredded within its own comments section. The unhinged cognitive distortions beneath the original piece are a stark reminder of how badly left-leaning elitists are suffering for their prideful self-segregation. (If you haven't subjected yourself to it yet, I'll spare you the trouble: it’s lots of snobbish catastrophizing in defense of being a jerk to any conservatives you might know.)

Litt is smart to find ways to reconnect with his brother-in-law despite their political differences. But he completely misses the fact that he is just as vulnerable to false information and beliefs as the man he is still looking down upon, albeit with a friendlier, surf-envious gaze. Highly-credentialed, accomplished people are as vulnerable to motivated reasoning and confirmation bias as anyone else, if not more so. We all need viewpoint diversity in our relationships because we all need people in our lives who can correct us when we’re wrong. Disconnecting over politics, or staying connected while refusing to hear or consider other viewpoints or information, cuts us off from that vital source of correction.

All humans are fallible. That this even needs repeating is almost as shocking as the fact that some people behave as though they possess perfect knowledge. That arrogant false assumption makes highly-(mis)educated progressives who sever or restrict relationships over politics extra vulnerable to misinformation, particularly when shared by peers and authorities they agree and identify with. Worse, because this kind of misinformation is often repeated and enforced by people in positions of power throughout society, universal cognitive vulnerabilities (like the illusory truth effect) are reinforced by specific social and economic pressures that make those bad ideas harder to shake. Often, the only people who have — or should have — enough influence over us to mitigate such pressures are our closest friends and family. Yet these are the very people progressives are disproportionately willing to ignore or disown for rejecting their luxury beliefs.

This social pattern seems doubly ironic given how frequently progressives claim their politics are driven by empathy. (It's less ironic when we recognize that most political obsessives actually aren't particularly empathetic, but are very willing to exploit others' empathy to achieve their objectives.) Truly empathetic people would listen and seek to understand why people make different political choices, versus projecting their own uncharitable assumptions onto others' decisions. Genuine empathy would enable them to engage in the kind of perspective-taking that would allow them to see their own side's shortcomings, in turn enabling them to steel-man opposing viewpoints even if they continued to disagree. Empathetic people give their closest friends and family the benefit of the doubt instead of self-righteously silencing or snubbing them for nonconformity. Litt seems fortunate to have been able to rebuild a friendly relationship with his brother-in-law. But as a class, many progressives have not even begun to realize how much trust and credibility they've destroyed individually or collectively, much less started to repair it.

Instead, they have yet to make amends for destroying millions of people's educational progress, relationships, and livelihoods by enforcing misguided, heavy-handed COVID mandates. They simultaneously accuse President Trump of undermining the rule of law, while excusing (or even encouraging) vigilantes who attack law enforcement, judges who help criminals escape punishment, and unelected advisors who usurped power from our debilitated President Biden. They reject the democratic will of voters, unapologetically violating our collective and personal boundaries by opposing efforts to maintain secure borders, and insisting that society continue allowing men to self-identify into women's prisons, shelters, locker rooms, bathrooms, and athletics. In blue states like mine, legislators force taxpayers to fund risky gender procedures based on the fraudulent "expert consensus" of people who profit from them. They call this medical fraud, as well as the willful destruction of children in the womb, "health care." Then they call anyone who points out their deception or disagrees with their own attacks on the right to life and liberty a ‘fascist.’

Litt's angry commenters — and everyone else still in the cancel culture clown car — fail to recognize they have no credibility to continue insisting that everyone else should defer to their views. Meanwhile, the consequences of political self-segregation are increasingly obvious to everyone but those who continue self-segregating. Progressives are persistently and disproportionately likely to struggle with mental health issues. Holding onto misery-inducing beliefs while sequestering themselves among similarly miserable people is clearly not helping. In all but a few cities and states where they still hold political monopolies, they are losing political and cultural power because their insularity stops them from self-correcting on issues where they're out of step with reality and/or the rest of the electorate.

(And not for nothing, but the folks elitists look down on are often more capable than they are in many areas of life, not just surfing. Electricians do way more for society than speechwriters! The working class voters they despise for carrying Trump to victory are disproportionately the people whose labor makes society livable. Self-segregating away from the people who make sure electricity comes into our homes, water flows through our pipes, and a million other very necessary things is a pretty bad idea. If these folks ever become as radicalized as privileged progressives assume they already are, largely unarmed and under-skilled elitists will be pretty much defenseless, dependent on the very people they cast off for mercy.)

If you're someone who still thinks and acts like this, please stop. I know it's hard; been there, done that! But for your own sanity, as well as your ability to actually embody your stated ideals, please learn how to question your own views and assumptions. Learn to respect folks who challenge you to do so. Many of the ideas and perspectives driving your distress are distorted, exaggerated, or flat-out untrue, and your reactions are stopping you from developing the kinds of relationships and practical skills you need to deal with society's inevitable hardships. Being a jerk is not activism, nor is it doing anything to reverse decades of destabilizing decisions made by politicians in both parties.

Yes, it is time to stop snubbing people over politics. It's time to apologize to loved ones you mistreated for disagreeing with you. (Also, don't be surprised if they're not immediately willing to re-extend the trust you broke.) It's time to switch up your media consumption and diversify your sources of info so you don't end up in a psych ward over stuff you heard on Bluesky or MSNBC. It's time to listen, learn, and find common ground so we can rebuild sustainable economies and a limited, Constitutional government while we still have the chance.

And it's definitely time to get humble and divest your identity from politics and ideology, so you can encounter perspectives that challenge your views without feeling like they're challenging your sense of self. It is not healthy or necessary to get completely dysregulated because someone disagrees with your point of view. Sometimes you're wrong, and you need to know that so you can course-correct before you cause or suffer consequences you could have avoided.