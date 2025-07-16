Leaving Groupthink, Inc.

Sian Siro
3d

This has been my exact experience the past 25 years in a blue state as a prof. I fully agree with the premises....but you are overdoing it a bit: the born again turning on atheists syndrome? ie:

GOP policies since Reagan have "destroy(ed) millions of people's educational progress, relationships, and livelihoods by enforcing misguided, heavy-handed libertarian policies."

GOP and rule of law? They simultaneously accuse activists of undermining the rule of law, while excusing (or even encouraging) vigilantes and judges who help criminals escape punishment, including potential pedophilia? Epstein...

GOP and partisanship?? It started with Fox, DickNewt etc. not the Left: "And they call anyone who points out their deception or disagrees with their own attacks on the right to life and liberty a ‘socialist.’"

===

"Instead, they have yet to make amends for destroying millions of people's educational progress, relationships, and livelihoods by enforcing misguided, heavy-handed COVID mandates. They simultaneously accuse President Trump of undermining the rule of law, while excusing (or even encouraging) vigilantes who attack law enforcement, judges who help criminals escape punishment, and unelected advisors who usurped power from our debilitated President Biden. ....And they call anyone who points out their deception or disagrees with their own attacks on the right to life and liberty a ‘fascist.’"

