As you’ve likely seen by now, Graham Platner dropped out of the Maine Senate race this week, after a bizarre campaign beset by multiple serious allegations from women who have had personal relationships with him. Plenty of brilliant people have already weighed in on the nuances of the accusations as well as the broader political implications, so I won’t re-tread that ground... Except to say this: For a Party whose main pitch to voters for the last decade-plus has essentially been “Elect us! We’ll protect you from Grabby Orange Hitler!” it is wild to me that it took them this long to part ways with an alleged serial abuser with a(n only recently covered) Nazi tattoo. (Though I’ve largely recovered from TDS, I can still understand why people twist themselves in all kinds of weird, often hypocritical knots to oppose President Trump. But I cannot fathom spending your time, energy, and credibility shilling for an allegedly violent, intemperate liar just to defeat the oh-so-scary... Susan Collins?!)

I originally debated whether or not to even bother commenting on this story, given the amount of attention it has already received, and how frustrating the conversation has been. (I also have a mile-long drafting and editing queue that I’m trying to get to the end of!) But then I read why Jenny Racicot, Platner’s latest accuser, initially hesitated to speak up about her experiences with him.

“One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person,” she said.

Her verbalizing that very specific, false moral dilemma struck a painfully familiar chord with me. It immediately reawakened memories of my own and others’ experiences of harassment, assault and workplace misconduct in the political arena. My eyes stung as I recalled all the folks I’ve known who have been mistreated and abused by people allegedly devoted to the betterment of humanity, yet who said nothing more than an after-hours whisper for fear of hurting The Cause™.

One of the worst-kept secrets in Groupthink, Inc. is that this industry hosts some of society’s worst places to work and socialize, because so many Groupthinkers default to the assumption that conforming to their political views makes someone a Good Person. Then, when people among them inevitably mistreat each other (as humans of any political persuasion are prone to do!), they frequently act as if “the movement” matters more than the individuals hurt by their comrades’ awful behavior. A lot of this damage is done by more or less normal people who get caught up in the unhealthy conditions common to political campaigns and organizations, and/or who use political activism as a means of bypassing their un(der)addressed emotional and psychological issues. But there are also plenty of willfully malignant people who embed themselves within political spaces all along the ideological spectrum, precisely because they know these are easy spaces in which to gain power, pay, and/or prestige. Overworked, ambitious, and/or idealistic people all too frequently create target-rich environments full of manipulable people that more malicious types can alternately prey upon and/or enlist in covering up their exploits.

This is one of the most dangerous pitfalls of political tribalism: it leads people to invest unwarranted trust in their ideological in-group, and then outsource their better judgment to that in-group rather than think for themselves. Instead of judging people and ideas on their merits (or utter lack thereof), tribal partisanship teaches people to primarily or exclusively base their assessments on what the rest of the group approves or condemns. Committed partisans quickly learn to make decisions based on whether their choices will be perceived as helping or hurting their in-group’s public narrative, even when those choices come at serious private cost to themselves and others they claim to care about. This doesn’t just result in bad leadership or public policy, but in immense -- and completely avoidable -- personal suffering.

During my time as a young organizer-turned-professional lefty, all but one of my experiences of harassment and abuse came via other leftists, not the supposedly bigoted conservatives I was taught to fear and mistrust. I’ve lost track of how many creepy, self-proclaimed male feminists’ respect for women dissolved in less than three drinks at industry happy hours. Back in my edu-blogger days, a fellow education activist harassed me for months on end after I objected to the sexually violent language he used to discuss one of our political opponents. (When I alerted some of my co-organizers to the situation in view of an upcoming march we were organizing, they immediately told him about the security precautions I was trying to take, simultaneously worsening his online harassment while jeopardizing my safety at the upcoming in-person event.) A (now former) vendor and mentor of mine was exposed as a serial sexual predator; his misdeeds ultimately cost him his business and his family. I could go on, but won’t.

As social and mass media exposure made these kinds of situations more visible, and as my peers and I became more vocal about exposing and eliminating the creeps in our midst, I was briefly hopeful that things might change. I worked with a few “allies” to organize panels calling out issues in our movement spaces, and we created codes of conduct for conferences and other events. One of the women I organized with went on to launch an initiative dedicated to making progressive workplaces less hospitable to harassment. (Barely a few years later, she ended the project because she couldn’t secure sustainable funding or support to reliably pay herself, the project’s only employee.)

Scratch the surface of virtually any brand-name cause, campaign, or organization, and you will likely find appalling stories of people who have been harassed, assaulted, or otherwise exploited by people who spend their remaining waking moments telling the rest of society how to think and act. Sadly, committing and covering up sexual and other misconduct is one of the few areas where they actually follow the footsteps of past social justice “heroes.” SPLC founder Morris Dees was eventually pushed out of the organization he started amidst longstanding complaints of sexual harassment and racial discrimination. According to his longtime best friend, civil rights icon and serial womanizer MLK spent the last night of his life cheating on his wife, then physically assaulted another woman who confronted him for violating his marriage vows with someone else that night instead of her. Decades after his death, we learned that Cesar Chavez allegedly raped multiple women within the farm workers’ movement, reportedly including Dolores Huerta.

When asked why it took her so long to come forward, Huerta gave a similar answer to Racicot’s: she didn’t want to hurt the cause.

Groupthink fueled by deep emotional, social, and economic investment in a cause creates the perfect conditions to erode good judgment and safeguarding. The urgent, emotionally manipulative rhetoric used to attract supporters and donors originates within movement spaces, where activists use it to motivate each other, and weaponize it to silence dissent. As people increasingly come to see their camp as the Good Guys in a battle of good versus evil, they are increasingly motivated to overlook horrible ideas and offenses committed by their “side,” and to isolate or attack aggrieved peers who dare to speak up. (For example, consider the people predictably picking apart Racicot’s story right now, as if we haven’t spent years dissecting the complex dynamics associated with intimate partner violence.)

No matter how bad our own folks’ behavior might be, the (faulty) logic goes, it can’t possibly be as bad as losing to Those People, right?

Wrong. For starters, people are the whole point of doing politics in the first place. If the individuals getting abused and thrown under the bus don’t matter as much as “the movement,” what even is “the movement” for? Be they aggressors themselves or those who merely cover for them, anyone who justifies sacrificing individuals for the sake of The Cause™ is demonstrating that their real Cause is their own pride, pleasure, and/or pockets, not the people they claim to advocate for or serve.

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Moreover, there are costs to thinking this way. When partisans disregard concerns raised by those they consider the “wrong” kind of people -- people with the ‘wrong’ politics, or on the less powerful side of some internal factional debate, or of a disfavored race or gender or whatever -- they leave themselves open to massive liabilities the longer they continue investing in troublesome, unaccountable people. In addition to failing the past and future victims of mistreatment and abuse, organizations and campaigns waste precious time, energy, and resources on weak people and ideas when they refuse to consider inconvenient accusations and observations.

It also costs them credibility, as more and more people witness those who claim to be on the side of the angels getting caught harboring demons. This, too, is a consequence of sacrificing sound judgment to the hivemind. Because partisan groupthink discourages people from assessing ideas and situations on merit and evidence, partisans often abandon principled assessments in favor of social comparisons and whataboutism. Here again the Maine meltdown offers examples, via Democrats who are physically incapable of even mentioning Platner (or Eric Swalwell, or...) without mentioning Donald Trump. The thing is, in order to convince people you’re better than the other guys, you actually have to be better than the other guys. “Bb-but-but Trump!” is not evidence that your own dude isn’t a lying, cheating rapist. (And like it or not, the GOP has never flown the “Believe Women“ flag. If you set a standard, people expect you to keep it.)

And of course, there is a clear connection between the faulty moral reasoning that sacrifices people for The Cause™ and the faulty reasoning that generates bad policy outcomes. It’s the same well-worn mental habit, directed at a broader population: We are on the side of Good, therefore anyone or anything that challenges us is Bad. The partisan ideologues who sell out politically-inconvenient survivors because they can’t stomach giving the Right a talking point, are largely the same people who have sacrificed untold thousands of confused, vulnerable children to heinous medical malpractice based on a false, ideologically-driven consensus. They are the largely the same people who let thousands of mentally ill, addicted people die on the street rather than concede that maybe, just maybe, the people advocating for mandatory treatment might have a point. I could go on, but hopefully the pattern is clear by now. When people get in the habit of prioritizing their abstractions -- ideologies, causes, you name it -- over the flesh and blood humans right in front of them, it’s even easier to disregard the impact they might be having on people they rarely or never see up close.

Lest I sound too cynical here, and lest anyone take this as an excuse to opt out of civic life entirely, let me be clear: recognizing that humans are flawed and capable of doing awful things does not mean it’s not necessary or worthwhile to engage in the arena where life-changing and civilization-altering action is taking place. Identify your most important principles and values, and get involved in causes and campaigns that align with them. But please fight the temptation to invest your identity in those causes, as well as the temptation to outsource your judgment to whatever crowd you find there.

What’s more, pay attention to how they treat you and other people. Do not waste your precious time, energy, or money on people who demonstrate that they don’t care about you, and/or who have already chewed up and spit out similar folks before you. (Also? While I am the last person who will pretend there are any perfect political parties or movements, I will say from hard-won personal experience that you court a special risk of harm when choosing to align with people whose ideology incentivizes them to deny their own fallibility or authoritarian tendencies. As I wish someone had warned me many years ago, think really long and really hard before throwing your lot in with miserable people who increasingly believe it is OK to murder people over their political beliefs, who more readily cut off their own loved ones for ‘wrongthink’ than their ideological allies for actual violent crimes.)

Again, people are the entire point of politics in the first place. Your life, your dignity, and your safety matter more than a narrative or a campaign, and you don’t owe any cause or candidate unconditional loyalty or silence. If a leader, candidate, or organization won’t uphold their professed values in their own lives and spaces, why should you or anyone else trust them to uphold them for a whole community, state, or country?

In this imperfect world populated by imperfect people, we will sometimes have to endure bad leaders and all that comes with them. But we can at least spare ourselves the added burden of actively promoting their efforts, or carrying their shame and their secrets.