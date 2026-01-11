“Ugh, here we go again,” I sighed, swiping around my phone to turn off notifications for yet another group messaging app. While social media users started confessing their “black fatigue” last year, I was swiping and praying my way through blue state fatigue. It’s a weariness brought on by tiresome things like being insulted and harassed for affirming basic biological facts, or being scolded for using the wrong terminology when you tell someone a deranged man with a box cutter nearly stabbed you in broad daylight. But on this particular day, I was exhausted by neighbors hijacking our communications channels to engage in anti-ICE solidarity theater, potentially endangering themselves and other neighbors in the process.

In communities like mine, many progressives assume everyone either does or should agree with them. As a result, they feel entitled to commandeer things like PTA group chats and community email lists for political grandstanding and coordinating. Never mind that by doing so, they could well be exposing the very neighbors they claim “solidarity” with to added scrutiny, especially where I live. My neighborhood is a bedroom community of DC, making it highly likely that there are ICE and DHS officials on many of these lists. Not to surveil anyone, but simply because they joined like everyone else looking to keep up with their kids’ bake sales or farmers market updates, only for suburbanites LARPing as freedom fighters to drop intelligence directly into their phones. Their willingness and ability to freely discuss undermining federal law on open channels belies their claims that we are living in a dictatorship, or that they’d be capable of mustering any competent “resistance” if we were.

That’s why my heart sank when I saw the news that an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good after she swiped him with the SUV she and her partner were using to interrupt an enforcement operation. I was sad for her loved ones who would never see her alive again. I was worried about the riots and chaos I expected to follow. But I was also angry at the political industry kindling this combustible situation, because I knew it was only a matter of time before amateur disruptors riled up by their inflammatory rhetoric got themselves or someone else killed in the street.

Yes, I said “got themselves or someone else killed.” And no, that is not “victim-blaming” in the former case, because a mentally competent adult who aggressively engages armed officers with chunks of concrete, or fireworks, or a multi-ton moving vehicle is not a victim. They are actively creating a situation that may force them or the officer to make a split-second decision that could end in tragedy. Yes, Good’s death is sad, and there is plenty that reasonable people can decry and debate about the officer’s decision making in this particular incident. But this moment is bigger than one incident, and we need to speak honestly about the misguided beliefs and reckless behavior that have become fashionable among progressives so fewer people put themselves and others at risk of similarly tragic outcomes.

As I have said time and again, emotionally manipulative rhetoric has consequences. I don’t say that for nothing— I say it because I’ve seen countless examples of false narratives causing real problems all along the political spectrum. For the record, I think President Trump and Secretary Noem are wrong for saying Good was a “terrorist,” or claiming she ran him over. But there is a stark ideological contrast in responses to incendiary rhetoric right now. (Consider the Right’s prayer vigils after Corey Comperatore’s and Charlie Kirk’s murders, versus the Left’s angry protests in response to Good’s death.) Democrats’ incendiary statements comparing ICE officers in particular to “gestapo” or “slave patrols” are inciting supporters to endanger themselves, officers, and immigrants alike.

Yes, there’s fault on all sides of the immigration issue. But because the Left is the ideological pit I’m most familiar with falling into and climbing out of, that’s where I’m focusing. The primary responsibility to “turn down the temperature” on this issue rests with the people who turned it up, by abandoning their duty to enforce our laws then vilifying people for voting or working to fix the problems they caused. I say this as someone who once participated in that, and now regrets it.

I’m old enough to remember when opposing illegal immigration was a consensus viewpoint in both parties. I also remember when I personally was radicalized away from that viewpoint (college, in the early 2000s), and when my ideological peers captured the Democratic Party (2015-onward). Unlike folks who only started protesting after President Trump’s first election shocked them into action, I was among the folks who protested President Obama for, among other things, being “Deporter-in-Chief.” Then and now, I feel for anyone who leaves their homelands in desperation. I feel particular sadness for desperate parents and children sent north on their own, risking hunger, exposure, and exploitation on their journeys. I am still deeply suspicious of the private prison industry that treats immigration detention as a profit engine. I also felt enraged by videos of border state vigilantes attempting to assist actual agents on patrols, or protesters trying to turn back buses full of migrant kids. But I had yet to consider what desperation might be driving them, or how many of those kids would end up in harm’s way here, too.

Me in early 2017, marching toward the Capitol with a baby and a Bible verse out of context.

I was already reluctant to consider certain viewpoints the first time President Trump took office. My hope that previously apolitical people were “finally waking up” quietly enmeshed itself with my professional and financial interests, as my (now former) industry started capitalizing on fellow Clinton voters’ fear and rage. Trump’s popular vote loss buoyed our sense that we held the prevailing viewpoint, while the millions of dollars pouring into our organizations further incentivized us to make exaggerated claims to boost our calls to action. Demonizing Trump and his supporters as fascist bigots was both emotionally and financially rewarding, and Groupthinkers worked that angle for all it was worth. Many of them and their supporters are still stuck in the echo chamber we built back then. But as events in 2020 and the years that followed pushed me out of that echo chamber, I began to realize that my sympathy had been misdirected toward supporting policies that endangered migrants and Americans alike.

As a political communications strategist, I’ve supported clients running a broad spectrum of issue campaigns, including immigration. While serving groups advocating for unaccompanied migrant children intercepted by the “Biden” administration, I saw glimpses of the stark disconnect between what these kids actually needed, and what federal agencies were able to provide. Part of the problem is the inevitable mismatch between kids who are designed to be part of stable families, and government systems which are designed to enforce laws and move resources around. But part of it was the simple fact that these agencies were overwhelmed by the influx of migrants the administration let into our country. I was especially horrified by recurring reports of kids being handed over to strangers with dubious intentions, many of whom were later found abused and exploited.

This is when I stopped letting activist arguments against immigration enforcement own my thinking on this issue. To free up resources needed to fairly process legal immigrants, aid genuine asylum seekers, thoroughly vet people seeking custody of unaccompanied kids, and keep more people out of abusive detention centers, it was clearly necessary to reduce the number of people coming here unlawfully.

Meanwhile, I was also working with clients within the counter-disinfo industry, where monitoring scans exposed me to stories and commentary about the impacts of illegal immigration that rarely circulated in the social networks and media outlets I once trusted. Finally listening to stories of American women and children abused, raped, and killed by people who should never have been here caused me to reconsider people whose perspectives I’d dismissed as xenophobic. People like the border-region ranchers dealing with crowds vandalizing their property, strangers endangering their families and livestock, and dead bodies in their fields. Or the small-town residents struggling to find a place to live, after a large uptick in migrants drove up rents and reduced available housing faster than local developers could build more. Or the American workers displaced by businesses exploiting unauthorized immigrants who won’t complain to government authorities.

Once I started digging deeper on this issue, I also started learning more about how Mexican cartels exploited our weak borders, using the money they made smuggling migrants across their turf to bolster other drug, sex, and labor trafficking schemes. Contrary to the idea that de-emphasizing borders would make people freer, lax enforcement enables brutal gangs to control people’s movement for their own evil purposes. By failing to adequately enforce our laws, our country’s generosity became the bait used to lure migrants into traps laid by some of the most vicious criminals in the world.

Share

Parallel to my political evolution was a personal evolution that fundamentally shifted my worldview and further sensitized me to the harm I had unintentionally promoted. From late 2020-onward, I unexpectedly found myself becoming an actual Christian, as opposed to the nominally Christ-admiring, politics-worshipping witch I had been for most of the first Trump era. I’ll save that story and my theological explorations for my other publication. But it’s relevant to discuss a bit of that transformation here, both because it affected my views on this issue, and because it highlights one of the ways Groupthink, Inc. uses people’s most sacred beliefs to manipulate them into supporting problematic policies.

Exactly 1,745 days ago as of this writing, I began what became an ongoing practice of reading through the whole Bible at least once every year. Studying Scripture in context helped me realize how I and others had been deceived into cherry-picking, misinterpreting, and misappropriating Old Testament verses about “welcoming the sojourner.” These verses refer to strict, lawful processes, yet progressives use them to shame Christians into supporting unlawful immigration.

Moreover, those commands to “welcome the stranger” don’t exist in a vacuum – they come from a Creator who ordained nations, borders, government, and distinct languages as a way to restrain evil (Genesis 11; Deuteronomy 32:8; Romans 13). I had previously thought of borders solely as arbitrary lines drawn by conquest-hungry men. But I began to see their value once I started studying God’s purposes for distinguishing nations while learning about the aforementioned criminal mischief enabled by our under-enforced border. This again coincided with my work in the counter-disinfo industry, which gave me an up-close view of how the European Union’s consolidation made it easier to oppress them. Watching how unelected interest groups moved continental decision makers to stifle the flow of information online and chill free speech across multiple societies simultaneously, I started to recognize what’s at stake when nations forfeit their sovereignty.

Further, the purportedly Christian leaders joining secular activists in direct confrontations against immigration enforcement are directly violating Christians’ call to submit to governing authorities (Romans 13; 1 Peter 2:15). The only times Scripture commends believers who defy civil authorities or break the law are in situations where following those laws would require us to sin (ex. Exodus 1; Daniel 3 and 6; Acts 4). Feeding and clothing needy people regardless of origin is a good thing, but we are not “loving our neighbors” by directly subverting immigration enforcement. Nor are we helping anyone by letting activists who hate God confuse us about His commands. By disobeying Him, we are putting ourselves at risk of eternal judgment, while promoting policies that hurt people here and now.

But Christians are far from the only people who have been falsely catechized by contemporary progressivism. Activist ideologues have taught progressives, and white progressives in particular, that their privilege makes them complicit with and less vulnerable to “systemic injustice.” As penance for the secular sin of “whiteness,” they are taught they have a duty to be “allies” or “accomplices” to black and brown people by doing things like opposing law enforcement. We’ve seen such “allyship” take the form of demoralizing and opposing police (which has undermined public safety in communities of color); overlooking rampant welfare fraud in racialized/immigrant communities (which has cost taxpayers and truly needy people billions of dollars); and thwarting immigration enforcement around the country (which has enabled perverts and murderers to continue preying upon people in our communities, while setting off riots and deadly clashes with officers). But as Renee Good’s sad story demonstrates, “whiteness” does not make people invisible or impervious to law enforcement. Many progressives’ refusal to examine their misguided beliefs about race and citizenship have created serious problems for pretty much everyone involved.

There is a difference between people who knowingly violate our country’s borders (and especially those who engage in fraud or violent crimes once here, as ICE’s priority targets have) and Jewish people persecuted simply for being Jewish in their own country, or people escaping chattel slavery after being kidnapped and imported against their will. Having a hard life does not automatically entitle someone to American citizenship. If it did, we’d have to figure out how to incorporate billions of people into our country, which would probably stop being a place where people want to live. (Alternatively, we’d have to acquire a bunch of those peoples’ existing lands, and some of y’all would really be complaining about empire and expansionism.) If a country never enforces its boundaries, including by sometimes expelling people who violate them, then those boundaries are meaningless.

I don’t approve of everything the Trump administration has done regarding immigration enforcement, but that doesn’t mean such enforcement is inherently immoral. Nor is it a wise choice for random passersby to insert themselves into tense situations with law enforcement. Indeed, many of the things that seem especially problematic — like ICE officers wearing masks — are responses to doxxing and violent attacks from intransigent activists. Observing and documenting problems so everyone involved can live to work things out in court is a way better option than provoking confrontations with your vehicle and getting yourself or someone else hurt or killed. (Scrutinizing government activity is also something people should do under every administration, not just the ones we didn’t vote for.)

To my fellow suburbanites and anyone else considering interfering with ICE or other law enforcement actions: You’re entitled to disagree with and protest your government. But you are not entitled to harass, threaten, or assault anyone without consequences. No, doing so shouldn’t necessarily end in your death. But if you’re doing any of the above to someone who’s armed, it’s a distinct possibility, and you should behave accordingly. This is real life; our cars and cops’ guns are not toys.

Also, there may come times when it makes sense to aggressively disrupt unjust state activity. But you need to be very sure that’s actually what’s happening before gambling with your own or someone else’s life, and you should definitely have more preparation than you can get from your antiracist book club or agitators on Bluesky and Instagram. (If you’re spooked about authoritarianism right now, you might also consider listening to old-school conservatives and libertarians who’ve been warning us all about the dangers of Big Government for generations.)

Remember, too, that most of the time you have no idea why officers are targeting a specific person or group. Simply seeing an ICE vehicle does not automatically mean something unfair is happening. Law enforcement officers routinely deal with some of the worst people in society; meddling in their work to score imaginary “ally” points on your way home from Starbucks is not as heroic as you think. Would you really want to get pepper sprayed, tackled, or killed while helping a serial sex offender escape long overdue consequences? Then please mind your business and let officers do their jobs. If they mess up in the process, deal with that via the proper channels.

Very bad advice circulating on lefty social media networks, casually encouraging people to endanger themselves and others by confronting ICE officers.

And to Democrats looking to “turn down the temperature,” stop making incendiary claims. Stop issuing blanket condemnations of federal law enforcement (or worse, threatening them). Stop slandering people who are desperate for change as bigots and fascists. Stop valorizing reckless activists who put themselves and others in danger. Stop ignoring the very real problems caused by your Party’s failures. Own your mistakes, and start talking about how you would fix them and do a better job than the current administration. Democrats lost last November in large part because they failed at basic enforcement, at significant financial and human cost to folks on both sides of the border.

Nobody needs your potty-mouthed posturing. We need you to present a meaningful alternative to overly harsh and occasionally illegal enforcement tactics. Stoking more chaos only makes people desperate for order, regardless of how it’s achieved. In addition to wearing out people’s patience, you’re also wearing out your credibility. The Trump administration offers plenty to legitimately complain about without the theatrics; present real solutions instead of hollow, inflammatory emotionalism.

Enough already. Casual extremism may be an effective rhetorical strategy, but it’s also an effective way to get people killed.

Beware of getting your info on controversial events from just one side of the political spectrum— use Ground News to see what everyone is saying, all in one place. Using my link to subscribe supports this Substack while saving you 40% on their all-access Vantage plan and 15% on all others. Thanks!