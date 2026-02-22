“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.

We are governed, our minds molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of…

…It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind, who harness old social forces and contrive new ways to bind and guide the world.”

—Edward Bernays, Propaganda (1928)