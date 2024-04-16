What’s this all about?

Hey! I’m Sabrina Joy Stevens, a storyteller, strategist, and trainer who serves causes, campaigns, and companies committed to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I’ve dedicated my whole life to human and civil rights, and I’m heartbroken by how I and many others in these fields have unwittingly helped to undermine these rights and destabilize our societies in the process. As a former leftist with 20+ years of experience with political organizing and advocacy, I have seen the good, the bad, and the VERY ugly of movement-building. Part real-time memoir, part public conversation, and part strategy session, this project is all about reclaiming our good sense and society from the ugly, namely the demoralizing industry I’ve nicknamed Groupthink, Inc.

What’s “Groupthink, Inc.”?

As a non-rock-dwelling person (or a rock-dweller with wifi, good for you!), you’ve likely noticed how identity politics, luxury beliefs, and all manner of related nonsense have pervaded Western societies over the past few decades, and particularly since the mid-2010s. That didn’t happen by accident, and for the most part, it wasn’t a conspiracy either. It’s the product of an industry, populated by a subset of academics, activists, political operatives and media professionals devoted to the manufacture, marketing, and enforcement of a social and political consensus that flatters their self-perceptions, aligns with their ideological preferences, and exalts them into positions of undeserved power. Though many (but not all…) Groupthinkers are sincerely well-intentioned, their hubris and insularity blinds them to how corrosive many of their assumptions, narratives, and preferred policies are to the societies they want to improve.

How do I know? I used to be one of them.

With the obligatory “not all [academics/organizations/public officials/journalists]” disclaimer upfront, here’s how I visualize this industry:

Leaving Groupthink, Inc. is my attempt to put language to some of the authoritarian leftward forces driving instability, divisiveness and confusion in our society, that often goes ignored because of this industry’s hyperfocus on the shortcomings of the right. It’s a platform to share the hard-won lessons I and others have learned about identifying and overcoming political manipulation. It’s an offering to others like me, who are working to reclaim our minds, livelihoods, organizations, and communities from ideological subversion; as well as to folks who’ve been desperately trying to unplug their demoralized friends, family, and neighbors from this political Matrix, only to be dismissed as right wing cranks or bigots.

If you care about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, this project is for you.

All subscribers will get my latest articles and videos directly in your inbox, as well as limited access to publication archives.

Paid subscribers will also get access to bonus content, as well as access to live, virtual AMA & strategy conversations each month.

Founding subscribers will get all of the above, plus bonus goodies & discounted client services.

Thanks for reading/listening, and I hope to see you in the comments or a Zoom room sometime soon!

—Sabrina