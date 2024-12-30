Leaving Groupthink, Inc.
“Being a progressive activist made me miserable”
My personal reflection on the left-right mental health gap is live at the Boston Globe
Jun 11
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
42
May 2025
A lesson (not) learned from President Biden's health scandal
When public trust is in a hole, stop digging!
May 23
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
18
March 2025
Emotionally manipulative rhetoric has consequences
Grossly oversimplified political narratives trigger grossly inappropriate reactions.
Mar 21
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
10
February 2025
Word Attack: “democracy”
Entitled activists have distorted this word beyond recognition.
Feb 21
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
9
January 2025
Word Attack: "empathy"
Selective appeals to compassion aren't empathetic -- they're self-serving attempts at emotional manipulation.
Jan 27
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
33
5
December 2024
Groupthink, Inc. just sent you an email
A lighthearted take on the serious problem of unserious activism.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
21
6
3:24
Gender ideology is a luxury belief system
Its costs include weakened relationships, health, safety, freedom of speech and conscience, and basic consent in multiple aspects of life.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
14
Escaping the Politics of Self-Deception
How and why I broke out of the perfect rhetorical fortress.
Dec 5, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
135
November 2024
Us Against ‘Those People’
How shady political operatives use unwanted identities to manipulate and control their supporters.
Nov 6, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
17
4
July 2024
When ideology meets industry
No, "wokeness" is not a cult. It’s the product of a subversive industry that uses well-meaning people as workers and customers.
Jul 25, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
26
11
On rights, preferences, & policy
Not everything people demand is (a) right.
Jul 25, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
6
What do I mean when I say "bad actor?"
A quick definition, and a warning about pride.
Jul 24, 2024
•
Sabrina Joy Stevens
2
